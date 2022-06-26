TUCKER, Remona F.



Remona F. Tucker, age 84, of Gratis Township, passed away, Friday, June 24, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born in Pine Grove, KY, on May 15, 1938, to the late Louise (Moore) and William "Chester" Hall. She was a former member of the Greenbush United Methodist Church. Remona retired as the manager of Bountiful Buffet after many years of service. She loved collecting antiques. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Tucker (1987); her longtime companion and friend, Ernest Uhl; her daughter-in-law, Karen Tucker; and a great-granddaughter, Echo Ralston. Remona is survived by her son Eric Tucker; 2 daughters, Sandra Chewning and Lisa Wetter; her grandchildren, Erica (Robert "Chip") Wood, Robert (Julie) Clifford, Amanda and Jennifer Clifford, and Leandera Burleson; 3 great-grandchildren, Riyla, Ian and Cooper; 2 sisters, Anna Johnson, and Debbie Kaner; 2 brothers, Charles (Fiona) Hall, and James (Angie) Hall. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor David Plowman, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Please shares condolences at daltonfh.net.

