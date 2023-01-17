springfield-news-sun logo
X

TUCKER, Minnie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TUCKER (Damico),

Minnie

Minnie (Damico) Tucker, age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Tucker, Randy (Cathy) Tucker, Crystal (Kenny) Weese; grandchildren, Shannon Stover, Matt (Whitney) Weese; great-granddaughter, Ruby and soon to make his debut, great-grandson, Jack. Minnie was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, Vito and Mary Damico; husband, Charles; sister, Annie Jacobs and brother, Mike "Mickey" Damico. The family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their continued support to Minnie and her family as well as special caregivers at Village at the Greene. A funeral service will take place at 11am on January 18, 2023, with Pastor Dan Brown officiating at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Minnie's final resting place will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Tucker family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

In Other News
1
BRUGGER, Lawrence
2
BUSH, Charles
3
HORTON, Esther
4
LITTLE, Connie
5
McDANIEL, Larry
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top