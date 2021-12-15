TUCKER, Bryan Lewis



Age 31, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Friday, December 17th, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

