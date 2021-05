TSCHUDI, Paul F.



Paul F. Tschudi, born October 15, 1947, to parents Francis W. Tschudi and Gladys Corwin Tschudi of Dayton, both deceased. Also deceased is his older brother Gerald L. Tschudi. On April 7, 2021, Paul died in a fire at his house, which he had called home for 28 years in Washington, D.C. Please visit paultschudi.com for the full obituary.