TSCHIRHART, Sr., Raymond K.



Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Kettering Health Troy. Raymond was a Truck



Driver for Ernst Concrete and was a Navy Veteran of the



Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Tschirhart. Raymond is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jim Berkshire of Huber Heights; sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond Jr. and Ashley of Huber Heights, Steven and Aris of Beavercreek; sisters, Nancy (Glenn) Cox of Kettering, Mary (Jerry) Lauricella of Dayton; brother, James (Gwen) Tschirhart of Moraine; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 12:30 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Russell Williams officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.

