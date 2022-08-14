TSCHIEGG, Ronald E.



Of Pittsburgh, age 89, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, following a short illness. For 38 years Mr. Tschiegg worked at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation's Commercial Nuclear Power facilities in various administrative and management positions associated with the licensing, control, and accountability of special nuclear materials. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jacquelin. Survived by two daughters, Linda Ryan and Leslie White (Howard), both of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Christie Ryan Bauer (Daniel), Daniel White, Jennifer White; and great-grandchildren Xander, Bryce, and Isabella. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alma Tschiegg of Dayton, OH, and Bradenton, FL, and a brother, Marvin, of Sarasota, FL. Mr. Tschiegg was a graduate of Fairmont High School in Kettering, OH, the Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne, PA, and The Ohio State University. During the Cold War period Mr. Tschiegg served as a commissioned officer in the Army's Counter Intelligence Corps in the continental US and in Germany. He was the author of a historical account of the Valley Forge Military Academy from its founding in 1928 until the present. The book is titled, "Courage, Honor, Conquer!" Private funeral arranged by Wolfe Memorial, LLC. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.

