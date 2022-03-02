Hamburger icon
Truesdell, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TRUESDELL, Susan

Kay Walker

Loving mother and grandmother, passed away on February 25, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous

battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). A Middletown, Ohio, native, Susan was born on March 16, 1948. She graduated from Madison High School in 1966. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She fiercely loved her pets, crocheted, loved riding her motorcycle and was a great cook. Some of her favorite moments were a quiet evening in front of the fire, her toes in the Gulf of Mexico and gardening in her vegetable garden. Susan is survived by her two children, Molly Truesdell Black (Darin Black) and Alan Christopher Truesdell (Lily Etemadi); three grandchildren, Clayton Wesley Black, Morgan Elizabeth Black, Walker Bijan Truesdell and a yappy dog named

Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Carol Walker and brothers, Jim and Johnny Walker. A memorial gathering is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5p.m. – 7p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005, with a short memorial program to begin at 6:00p.m. If you would like to honor

Susan's memory, consider making a contribution to Ohio

Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave. #101, Troy, OH 45373 and/or the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820

Princeton, Rd, Hamilton, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

