TROUTMAN, Willard



Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away March 4, 2022. He was born December 8, 1937, in Firebrick, KY, to the late Lee and Nancy Troutman. In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Earl Troutman,



Betty Hause, Debra Still and James Troutman. Willard is



survived by his wife of 48 years, Grace Troutman; children: Nancy Tappendorf (Arthur), Robin Fugate and John Michael Bruce (Denise); grandchildren: Aaron Tappendorf (Isis), Sarah Tappendorf, Noah Tappendorf, Rachel Tappendorf; great-grandson, John Tappendorf; brothers and sisters: Larry



Troutman, Bonnie Stevens, Nida S. Bogusky (Robert), Ethel Waltrip, Terri Rafferty and Sue Stidham; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Willard grew up in Wellston, Ohio, and graduated from Coalton High School in 1956, where he was the class president. After graduation, Willard joined the United States Air Force. Willard dedicated his life to the word of God; he was a member of United Church of God. He was a very caring and giving man, who loved taking care of his family. He was loved by all who knew him and he liked making people laugh. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Willard's memory to either Christian Biblical Church of God (cbcg.org) or Hospice of



Dayton. To share a memory of Willard or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

