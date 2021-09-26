TRISSEL, Robert Leon "Bobby"



Age 82 of Dayton, went to his eternal resting place on September 21, 2021. He was born on November 5, 1938, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Walter and Leona Trissel. In



addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Trissel nee



Gibson, his son, Eddie Trissel, brother-in-law, Thomas Collins; and step-son, James Smith. Bobby is survived by his sister,



Virginia "Ginny" Collins; two brothers, Walter "Sonny"



(Blanche) Trissel, Gerald "Jerry" (Joyce) Trissel; two grandsons, Chris (Brittany) Trissel and Jason Trissel; four step-children, Shirley Evert, Jeff Smith, Jon Smith and Sandy Smith. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Bobby was



devoted to his faith and attended church regularly. He was employed by Dayton Daily News and Columbus Dispatch.



Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family, attending NASCAR races, and traveling with Martha. Bobby is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sycamore Hospital, his nurses, and aides especially; Rachel, Mary, Erin, Leann, and Stacie for the care and compassion they provided. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Boulevard Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral Service will be officiated following the visitation at 6:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

