TRISSEL, Jack E.



73, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born July 30, 1948, in Dayton, the son of Jack Trissel and Lucille Neal. Jack graduated from Stebbins High School, Class of 1967 and later retired from G.E. Aviation Elano Division. He was a classic car enthusiast, lovingly restoring several Corvettes and trucks. Jack is preceded in death by his father and stepfather Hugh Neal. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Carol (Seaman) Trissel; mother Lucille Neal; daughters Sarah Starr, Stephanie Cochran and Nikki Linkous; brothers Kenneth Neal (Raul) Rosario and Jeff Neal; sister Patty (Tom) Downie; grandsons Oscar, Henry and Simon Cochran and Joshua, Marcus and Daniel Starr; and nephew Michael Parks. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday,



December 19, 2021, from 3-6 PM at Amvets Post 88, 3449



Lefevre Rd., Troy, OH 45373. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



