TRENTEL, James

2 hours ago

TRENTEL, James Matthew "Jim"

Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Family will greet friends 4-7 PM on Thursday, May 27, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 9:45 AM on Friday at the

funeral home. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com.


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

