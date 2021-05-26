springfield-news-sun logo
TRENTEL, James

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

TRENTEL, James Matthew "Jim"

Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Jim was born to the late Paul and Jane (Zurga) Trentel in Cleveland, OH, on June 10, 1947. He was a proud UD

alumni, and a member of the American Legion Post #598, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Jim worked as a

systems analyst for 32 years at NCR, and in the Computer Lab at Centerville High School for 8 years. Jim was a UD fan and lifelong basketball season ticket holder. He also cheered on the Centerville Elks, Cleveland

Indians, Cavaliers, and Browns. Jim was detail oriented, organized, and often the life of the party. His enjoyment in life came from his kids and grandkids, and taking them out to Kings Island, Cedar Point, or boating on Norris Lake in Tennessee. Jim also loved his friends dearly and would often be found pool-side bartending, playing cards, traveling and

cruising with them, enjoying a Rum and Coke with lime. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Charles Hubble; mother-in-law, Beverly (Wickett) Hubble. Jim is

survived by his loving wife, Candi (celebrated 50 years together on May 15, 2021); children, Scott (Erin), Michelle (Nathan) Redman, Matt (Kim Arnold); grandchildren, Tyler Redman, Alex Redman, Cate Trentel, Archie Trentel; brother, Donald (Susan) Trentel and their children Bill, Mike, Donna, Mary, Maurice, Cathy and their children. Family will greet friends

4-7 PM on Thursday, May 27, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 9:45 AM on Friday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park

Cemetery, followed by a 12:30 PM reception at American

Legion Post #598, 5700 Kentshire Dr, Kettering. In honor of

Jim's holiday scratch-off ticket tradition and love for

gambling, we are asking everyone who attends the reception to please bring a scratch-off lottery ticket with you. We will be donating all the winnings to a local charity (TBD) in James' name. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

