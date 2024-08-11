Tremblay, Armand Wilfred



Armand Wilfred Tremblay, age 82, of Tipp City, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on June18, 1942, in Troy, to the late Wilfred and Kathrine (Myers) Tremblay.



Armand is survived by his wife of 56 years: June "Jackie" (Cooper) Tremblay; two children: Martha (Jeff) Cohen of Portsmouth and Matthew (Courtney) Tremblay of Gahanna; two brothers: Doug (Wanda) Tremblay of Troy and Gary Tremblay of San Diego, CA; brother-in-law: Nic (Jane) Cooper; three grandchildren: Emily, Eli and Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Armand was a 1960 graduate of Troy High School. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in science of Civil Engineering at University of Cincinnati in 1965 with high honors. Armand was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. He was a past member of Dayton Engineers Club. Armand coached CYO basketball, enjoyed golfing, tennis and playing bridge. He was a civil engineer for Price Brothers Concrete Co. for 44 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic School or the school athletic program. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



