Trejo, Laura Aguilar

Aguilar Trejo, Laura Veronica



Laura Veronica Aguilar Trejo passed away on Monday, March 3 at her home in Kettering after a long battle with cancer. Born in Mexico City, she is survived by her husband Kenneth A Brown, Sister-in-Law Amy Susan Brown of Kettering, and her father Hector Aguilar Page, brother Ricardo Aguilar Trejo, step sister Gabriella Aguilar Crespo, Uncle Jaime Aguilar Page, and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as her niece Andy Aguilar Cunis-all of Mexico City. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Hector and Henriquetta Aguilar Page. She is also survived by multiple friends who saw her through her long battle with cancer, especially Jamilla Mandlove, Julie Negrete, Cindy Obringer, and her caregiver Martha de Luna Estrella. Laura Veronica loved to dance and helping others. As a young woman in Mexico City she danced with Ballet Folklorico and volunteered at Mother Teresa's Mission for abandoned children. She studied graphic design and art history at Universidad Multicultural CUDEC in Mexico City and English at the University of Dayton's ELMI program. Proud of her Mexican culture, music, and food, as an adult cared for people and animals of all kinds. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton 7575 Paragon Road Dayton, Ohio 45459 (ohioshospice.org/give) and the Dayton Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA) at 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton Ohio 45458 (sicsa.org). The family would like to thank the Crisis Care Team at Hospice of Dayton and BrightStar Care for their support and compassion. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home 5335 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Services at Calvary Cemetery's St Kateri Preserve on Saturday, March 15 at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held at the couple's home on April 5 at 1 pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com