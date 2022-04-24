TRAYNOR, James William



71 years old. He was born October 19, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully April 9, 2022, surrounded by love. Jim was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary (Mock) Traynor, first wife



Harriet Kapnas and other



siblings.



James married Molly Talbot (Saginaw, MI), on September 10, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio. James is father to Joshua Traynor, Kentucky and daughter Meghan Traynor Grimes (Jeremy); granddaughter Kassidy Traynor (great-grandson Myan); grandsons Zayvier and



Cameron (Kentucky); nieces Morgan and McKenzie Scofes. Brother-in-law to Mary Jo Scofes (Steve) and brother-in-law to Tony Talbot (Mark Duffy).



James was a graduate of University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio, with an accounting degree. He worked in the Dayton and



Cincinnati market and did extensive volunteer work. He cherished being a Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth degree. Jim was blessed to travel to Asia, The Passion Play in Germany and back to back ministries with serving in Monterey Mexico.



James' children fondly remember their father as always there to listen and guide them, wonderful memories of him cheering from the sidelines of the soccer fields and welcoming their friends in their home as if they were his own children. He also will be remembered for the fun family vacations and always there to lend a helping hand. James was a great man, whom many called their friend, hardworking, caring and a great



listener. He had a servant's heart. James will be dearly missed.



In keeping with James' wishes cremation has taken place and his memorial mass will take place Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Rd. Cincinnati, OH, 45215.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Roma Srivastava and the oncology team at Ascension St.



Mary's Towne Centre.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking consideration of a gift to SFP, 60 Compton Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45215. Please share your thoughts and memories through:



www.DeislerFuneralHome.com