Trask, Ursula

Trask (Bourgeois), Ursula Norma



Age 90, of New Madison, OH passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2024 at Rest Haven Nursing Home surrounded by loved ones. Norma was born in Kippens, Newfoundland, Canada on June 12, 1933 to Peter and Margaret (Doucette) Bourgeois. She married Phillip J. Trask on July 1, 1953 in Stephenville, Newfoundland. Norma was preceded in death by her husband on April 27, 2018, her parents, sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Cosmos Gaudon, sister Libya and brother-in-law Clyde Miller, sister Helen Goyette, sister-in-law Iris Bourgeois and sister-in-law Kathleen Bourgeois. She is survived by her children Michael Trask (LaVonne) of New Madison, OH, Jo Stephens (Jeff) of Greenville, OH, Mark (Peggy) Trask of New Madison, OH, Janet Trask of Greenville, OH and Alan (Sanya) Trask of Warrenton, VA. Grandchildren Michael, Kelly, Ian, Andrei, Aaron, Adam, Jacob, Eliza, and Iris. Great Grandchildren Carmen, Finn, Nora Rose, Kaedence, Ashton, Mason and Lennon. Her brothers Francis Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois, and brother-in-law Roger Goyette, and many nieces and nephews. Norma was a kind, caring, compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a dear friend to many. She was a lifelong devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, OH and a member of American Legion Post 245 in New Madison, OH. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Wayne Hospital, Rest Haven Nursing Home, and Everheart Hospice, all of Greenville, OH. At Norma's request there will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date and a private family only service will take place at Otterbein Cemetery. Memorial contributions or donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville and Everheart Hospice of Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com