TRAIL, Kenneth L.



Jan. 5, 1947 – April 29, 2021



Passed away peacefully at home with his family on April 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Vohnell Trail. He is



survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce Trail; sister Joyce Griffin; daughters Robbie Trail and Sharyl (Lani) Trail; son K.T. (Kelly) Trail; grandchildren Lyndsey (Brad) Schaefer, T.J. (Amy) Sexton, Scott (Amber) Sexton, Chuck (Amber) Sexton, Brenda Sexton, Bryton Fitzgerald, Everett Trail, and Beatrice Trail, plus six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces,



nephews, and cousins.



He met his wife while driving an ambulance when Joyce worked as a nurse at the emergency room. He always said, "I'd pick 'em up and she'd fix 'em up."



He owned several businesses and his work took him from east coast to west coast from north to south and wherever he went he made wonderful friends. He was always known as a good man who took care of his family and friends.



The family is receiving friends from 4-8 pm on Saturday, May 1 at Westbrock Funeral Homes at 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

