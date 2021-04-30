X

TRAIL, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TRAIL, Kenneth L.

Jan. 5, 1947 – April 29, 2021

Passed away peacefully at home with his family on April 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Vohnell Trail. He is

survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce Trail; sister Joyce Griffin; daughters Robbie Trail and Sharyl (Lani) Trail; son K.T. (Kelly) Trail; grandchildren Lyndsey (Brad) Schaefer, T.J. (Amy) Sexton, Scott (Amber) Sexton, Chuck (Amber) Sexton, Brenda Sexton, Bryton Fitzgerald, Everett Trail, and Beatrice Trail, plus six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces,

nephews, and cousins.

He met his wife while driving an ambulance when Joyce worked as a nurse at the emergency room. He always said, "I'd pick 'em up and she'd fix 'em up."

He owned several businesses and his work took him from east coast to west coast from north to south and wherever he went he made wonderful friends. He was always known as a good man who took care of his family and friends.

The family is receiving friends from 4-8 pm on Saturday, May 1 at Westbrock Funeral Homes at 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.