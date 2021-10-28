springfield-news-sun logo
X

TRAGESSER, Vernon

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TRAGESSER, Vernon R.

Vernon R. Tragesser, age 101, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2021, at Berkely Square in Hamilton. He was born on June 15, 1920, in Ross, Ohio, the son of John Peter and Clara

(Huffman) Tragesser. He graduated from Venice School in Ross and served in the U.S.

Navy during WWII. On September 2, 1944, he married Helen Pettit and together they raised two sons, Mike and David.

Vernon's dad, John Peter, owned and managed the Ford

Dealership, Ross Auto Sales in 1922. Vernon became the

dealer in 1956 and in 1972, Ross Auto Sales became Tragesser Ford. Vernon and Helen owned and operated the dealership with Helen as the accountant and Vernon as the dealer for over 50 years. He was a member of the National and Ohio

Auto Dealers Associations, the Ross Lions Club, and the Venice Presbyterian Church. He also served on the Venice Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Sharon) Tragesser and David (Teresa) Tragesser; his grandchildren, Michelle Tragesser Shone, Tarie Tragesser, Carie (Todd) Smittle, and Tara (Ben) Hutchins; his great-grandchildren, Annabel and Holden Shone, Josie Smittle, and

Davis and Brandt Hutchins; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Tragesser; one brother, Herbert Tragesser; and one

sister, Lorraine Schultz. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am with burial following in

Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Venice Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061. Online condolences at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Ronald
2
FELTEN, Ross
3
DAY, Jacqueline
4
HARTLEB, Dorothy
5
CASSADY, Timothy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top