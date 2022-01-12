TRACY, Louis



We have lost a great man! Louis Tracy, native of Franklin, passed at home surrounded by his family. Lou was married to his best friend and the mother of their five children, Estelle, for 62 years. His work ethic was outstanding, often working two to three jobs while attending school. Lou was proud of his hard working parents and brother, "Jack", and always boasted of their "Irish/German" heritage.



Lou was the founder and managing partner of Tracy & Tracy Attorneys in West Carrollton and served the needs of his loyal clients for 65 years. He felt so fortunate to have worked with many outstanding paralegal assistants.



Among Lou's numerous accomplishments include outstanding high school athlete, Boy Scouts Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow, All Ohio Track Award 1945, Track Scholarship to Notre Dame University, four year letterman in Track and Cross Country at ND, All American Cross Country 1945, Doctorate of Law Notre Dame University, City Attorney for West Carrollton,



Rotary Club President, Rotary International Paul Harris Award, City of Franklin Hall of Fame, City of West Carrollton Hall of Fame, Dayton Bar Assn Foundation Fellow and Ohio Bar Assn Foundation Fellow.



Lou was a very charitable person, the best father and friend. He loved and was loved by his children, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, best friend/golf partner /son-in-law, daughters-in-law, step-granddaughters, step-grandsons, loyal staff and friends.



Lou's life will be celebrated at a memorial Mass at St. Henry Parish, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, at 11:00 am, Saturday, Jan. 15. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Dayton. Arrangements by Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

