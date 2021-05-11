TRACE, Gary R.



Age 84, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gary was the retired Superintendent of Montgomery Co. Water Distribution, former Fire Chief of Miami Twp., former city council member and Deputy Mayor of Moraine. Memberships included West Carrollton Masonic Lodge No. 737 F&AM, AASR



Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Louise Trace; children Michael, Terry and Kimberly Ann Trace. Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years Jeannie Trace; daughter Tammy (Tom) Tanner; 7 grandchildren Jill, Sarah, T.J., Gary, Bradley, Mandy, Christina, and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Elizabeth Miller



officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory



Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to



services on Thursday (11 a.m.-12 noon).

