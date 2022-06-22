TOWNSEND, Rosell Marie



96, of Springfield passed Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center, Hospice. She was born on July 28, 1925, in Milford, Delaware, to the late Abner and



Catherine (Short) Hickman. She attended the Harrington school system from elementary through high school where she was an excellent student and cheerleader. She was active in her church MYF group and sang in the church choir with her mother and was known for her beautiful soprano voice. Dancing was also one of her favorite past times where she won multiple jitterbug contests. Another interest of hers was horseback riding. She graduated with honors and entered nurses training in Philadelphia. Rosell married her high school sweetheart, Charles James Townsend on November 7, 1943, and shared 74 wonderful years together. During her husband's medical internship, Rosell worked at Mercy Medical Center as a surgical nurse. Rosell had many interests, her family being first followed by traveling abroad and in the states. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was also a beautiful seamstress, played tennis, bowled, and took art lessons at the Springfield Art Center. Rosell was a member of High Street Methodist Church where she gave generously of her time and talents to her church circle and community. Rosell was also a member of the Springfield Country Club, DAR Lagonda Chapter where she served as



secretary, Springfield Art Center, Archeological Society, and the Medical Society Alliance. Survivors include two daughters, Holly Townsend LeFevre and Terri (Randy Alford) Townsend Alford; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles James Townsend; son, Charles James Townsend Jr.; son-in-law, John Daniel LeFevre II; and sister, Mary Ann Hickman Wilson and her husband, Donald Wilson. The family would like to thank the staff at Hearth & Home on Harding Road and Hospice at Springfield Regional Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Community Mercy Hospice, 1830 N. Limestone St., Spfld., OH 45503, High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Spfld., OH 45505, Kiwanis Children's Gardens/Hollandia, P.O. Box 235, Spfld., OH 45501 or charity of choice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life for both Charles James and Rosell Townsend will begin at 6 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Bobbie Predmore officiating. A graveside will be held at the convenience of the family in the Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



