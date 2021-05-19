springfield-news-sun logo
TOWLER, Barbara

TOWLER (Humble), Barbara

81 of Urbana, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Vancrest of Urbana. Visitation 10-12 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial Kingscreek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

