Toops, Jane

Jane Wiant Toops, 79, formally of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on September 7th. Jane was born in Urbana, Ohio on February 16, 1944, to the late John E. and Miriam Wiant. She was a 1962 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and received her Masters in Education from Wright State University in 1987. She married her husband of 57 years, George Del Toops, in 1963 and together raised their family in Mechanicsburg.



Jane began her career as an educator at the Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools in 1976 and moved to Shawnee High School in 1984 where she retired after a total of 30+ years in 2007. When filling out a questionnaire for her 45th high school reunion, one of the top highlights of her career were the 13 years she worked with the National Honor Society, taking them on a trip to New York City, Chicago or Charleston, SC each year.



Jane was also known as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend but for her the best role she got to play was grandmother. She did such a wonderful job instilling values of hard work in her children that she had to wait for this role to begin later than she expected. She enjoyed spending her time traveling to be with her grandchildren and especially the summers when they would travel to spend their summers in Mechanicsburg at grandma's house. Her strong presence, great sense of humor and love of life will be missed tremendously by those that loved her.



In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, George Del; brother, James Wiant; sister, Linda W. Yates; Mother-In-Law, Delphine Toops as well as her brother and sister-in-law. She is survived by her children, Dana Scott, DeAnn (Sam) Payne, G. David and Dawn T. Beattie; sister, Sarah (John) Bain; grandson, Nathan Toops; granddaughter, Natalie Toops; granddaughter, Georgia Lynn Toops; grandson, Derek Payne; grandson, Caleb Payne; grandson, Steven Toops; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



