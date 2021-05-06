TONEY, Noble Edwin



Noble Edwin Toney, 73, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Greenbriar Nursing Center, in Eaton, Ohio.



Noble was born to Harold and Adelene Beall Toney, on



November 11, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana. Noble attended area schools and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in history. Noble returned to the area becoming a resident of College Corner, Ohio, a community that he loved. Noble was an active member of the community, serving as a member of the College Corner City Council. He truly cared about the issues that faced the community, being instrumental in securing monetary grants for city improvements. He also personally donated time and money for city improvements. Noble dedicated his life to public safety and security. He started his career in public service as a police officer where he was placed in the line of fire on multiple occasions. He continued his career as a security officer, retiring from General Electric after nearly 40 years of service. His time spent as a security officer allowed Noble to participate in some truly unique experiences, most notably, guarding President Ronald Reagan, as well as "The King" Elvis Presley when they visited Cincinnati. Noble attended Presbyterian churches throughout his life. When he was not working, you could find him tending to his garden and growing flowers, which he enjoyed. He also loved spending time with his family.



Noble is survived by his daughter, Becca Baker and her husband, Christopher of College Corner, Ohio; his brothers:



Samuel "Sam" Toney and his wife Grace, of Korea, Glen Toney and his wife Stephanie, of Oklahoma; his sister, Fay Nicholson and her husband Curt, of Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews.



Noble is preceded in death by his parents.



A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel in



Liberty, Indiana. Burial will follow at Lutherania Cemetery



located in Richmond, Indiana. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice in Noble's honor. For more information or to leave



