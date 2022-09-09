springfield-news-sun logo
TONAR, Gwendolyn

TONAR, Gwendolyn Faye

Celebration of Life Service

7/11/1934 to 8/26/2022

Service will be held 9/17/2022, at Oak Creek church, 4800 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH. 45440 at 11:00 AM.

Gwen is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Loren Kolb (Good Ship Zion church) and Gladys Brisco Kolb. sister Jean Bundy, husband James Tonar, daughter Deborah Toney, son-in-law Doug Brooker. Survived by son Ed Huff (Mary), daughter Vicky Goodspeed (Gary), son-in-law Walter Toney, grandsons Anthony Toney (Sheila), Mike Huff, grandaughter Jackie Allen (Tyler), great-grandson Reece Allen. Other family members.

