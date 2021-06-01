TOMPKINS, Lois C.



Age 89, of Hamilton, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1932, in West Elkton, the daughter of Arthur and Lucile Ferst. Lois was a graduate of McGuffey High School and Miami University, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. She was married to G. Robert Tompkins on August 20, 1960. Lois was employed as a teacher at Stewart Elementary and Jackson and Lincoln Elementary Schools, retiring in 1993. Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. She was a member of the Amicitia Club and volunteered at Colonial Services and Fort Hamilton Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Anne (Richard) Huff, Hamilton; her son, Robert Reese (Rebecca) Tompkins, Hamilton; and grandchildren, Erin Reed, Abigail Tompkins, and Reese Tompkins; her niece, Karen (Jim) Ferst Vipond and great-nephew, James Reese; cousin, Janet Rolfes; members of the Hansel family;



Linda and Mike Ulreich, Jacqueline and Will Purcell, and their daughter, Nola; Susan (Kenny) Cole, Diego and Ava; Emily (Dan) Peterson; Patrick (Alison) Huff, Smith and Shae; and Alexis (John) Noenickx, Ford. Lois had many other friends and family who were very dear to her and brought her great joy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Finfrock and Pastor John H. Lewis officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 in memory of Lois Tompkins. Online condolences are available at www. weigelfuneralhome.com.

