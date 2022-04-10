TOMPKINS, Douglass



74, of Marion, NC, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1947, in Lansing, Michigan, to Marilyn Mull Tompkins and the late Jack William Tompkins.



Douglass was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, having served



during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked for General Motors in Kettering, Ohio, in the Delphi plant for 38 years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, David and Mike Tompkins; sister, Sherrie Brammall.



In addition to his mother, Douglass is survived by his wife, Judith Kremer Tompkins; daughter, Jennifer Tompkins Deacon (Joseph); son, Ryan Tompkins; twin granddaughters, Kathryn and Elliott Deacon; brothers, Jack Tompkins and Todd



Tompkins; sister Gay Kaminski.



A memorial service will be held noon, Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Western NC State Veterans Cemetery.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.sossomanfh.com