TOLBERT, Derrick R. "Deeski"



Age 43, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Bishop Craig S. High officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

