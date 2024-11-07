Todd, Ruby

Todd (Warner), Ruby Helen

Ruby Helen Todd, passed away on November 1, 2024 at the age of 99 in Dayton, Ohio. Ruby is survived by her beloved children: Gary (Lynn) Todd, Terry Pack, Dory (Bobbie) Miller, Debra (Essam Kobesy) Kibler, and Randy Todd; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and her sister, Sara Alice; and many more family and friends whose lives were enriched by her presence. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., in Dayton, with the service starting at 5:00pm.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

