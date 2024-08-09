Todd, Lillie M.



Lillie M. Todd age 91 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday August 6, 2024 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10, 1933 in Irvine, Kentucky the daughter of the late James Dudley Rose and Stella Woosley Rose. She was married to Augustus (J.R.) Todd on August 15, 1953 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2006. Mrs. Todd worked as a real estate agent for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and her flea market booth where she offered antiques and collectibles. She also looked forward to participating in the "World's Largest Yard Sale". She was fond of spending time with her family and never met a person who wasn't a friend. She is survived by one son Butch (Linda) Todd; four daughters Gail (the late Clyde) Bailey, Jennifer (Jim) Skinner, Ranee (Robert) Crawford, and Susan (Danny Sparks) Boggs; grandchildren Tina Gilliland, Amber Crawford, Terry Todd, Toby Todd, Toni Reid, Travis Todd, Michael Laney, and Emilee Boggs; twenty five great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Mrs. Todd was also preceded in death by her ten siblings. Visitation 5-8 PM Monday August 12, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday August 13, 2024 at the funeral home, with Pastor Wendell Coning, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Save The Animals Foundation (STAF), 4011 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 or to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com