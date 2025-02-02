Todd, Eileen Winifred "Winnie"



Eileen Winifred Doran Todd, "Winnie," age 96 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2025. She was born May 30, 1928 to parents, Violet Allaby and Peter Doran in Sydney, Australia. On December 1, 1945 she married Billy King Todd at St. Mary's Cathedral in Australia. In 1946, Winnie immigrated to the USA aboard the Ship David C. Shanks. She and her husband lived for a short time in Paris, Kentucky. They eventually moved to Dayton, Ohio where they lived for the rest of their lives. She became a naturalized citizen on July 1, 1954. Winnie enjoyed cooking and introduced everyone to her baked beans on toast. She loved talking about Australia and swimming in the ocean, reading, politics, music, and watching golf on TV. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends. Her favorite Australian son was "Waltzing Matilda." She is survived by her son, Bill, and wife Karen; daughter, Vicki Guerra; grandkids, Lisa Guerra Cooper, Douglas and Jennifer Todd, Jennifer and Doug Tobe, Kami and Steph Fitzgerald, Todd and Kelly Guerra; and her nieces, Diane, Winifred, and Debbie in Australia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy King Todd Sr.; her parents, Peter and Violet Doran; her brothers, Ernest and Kevin Doran; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Doran in Sydney, Australia. Blessed be Mom, we will miss you so much. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Winnie will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Winnie's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com