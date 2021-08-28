TOBIAS, Lois

TOBIAS (Walke), Lois J.



Passed away on August 20, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on October 25, 1927, to Mark and Pearl (Springman) Walke. She married Maclyn H. Tobias on March 31, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Middletown. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past March. They moved to Florida in 1995.



Mrs. Tobias was a school secretary for Middletown City Schools for 20 years. She also taught swimming lessons to physically challenged students at the Middletown YMCA.



She and her husband were members of the American Legion Post #4 in Lakeland where Lois was in the Legion Auxiliary.



Lois is survived by her children, Piper (Peter) Mislovic, Lakeland, FL; Scott Tobias, Middletown, Ohio, and Tim Tobias,



Columbus, Ohio, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Burial will be at a future date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, along with her husband who died in June. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent for student scholarships at Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Ste 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or online at



www.mcfoundation.org. https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/ruskin-fl/lois-tobias-10319698

