Tobias (Tisor), Helen Louise



Tobias, Helen Louise (Tisor) age 94 of Bellbrook passed away peacefully on Thursday December 21st 2023 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Jay Tobias and her daughter-in-law D'Ann Yvonne (Turner) Tobias. She is survived by her son Steven Jay Tobias of Bellbrook, 2 grandchildren Joshua Jay Tobias (Whitney) of Lexington, KY and Melanie Ann Meno (Ryan) of Springboro, Ohio, 4 great grandchildren Leah, AJ, Riley, Sabrina; her sister Ann Purdy of St Mary's, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was born December 13, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to Raymond and Myrth Tisor and spent her childhood growing up in Bradford, Ohio. She then enrolled in the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1950. Although she loved being a nurse her greatest love was her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am Saturday February 3, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Pastor Don Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



