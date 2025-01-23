Tischler, David Douglas



TISCHLER, David Douglas, 85, passed away on January 21, 2025 in Dayton Ohio. He was born on April 27, 1939 in Library, Pennsylvania. As a junior in high school David joined the Army reserves where he learned to drive a tank. In 1963 David earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology where he also met his wife of 63 years, Victoria Rizzo. After college they moved to California where David worked for Douglas Aircraft and worked on the third stage of the Saturn rocket that eventually went to the moon. In 1968 the couple moved to Ohio to work at Wright Patterson Airforce base. David worked in AFLC and then in Civil engineering where he retired after 30 years of service. David was an avid shooter and hunter and enjoyed his time volunteering with the Boys Scouts. He was also an active member of Light of Christ, Lutheran Church in Fairborn, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife, Victoria, son Paul (Katie Tischler), three daughters, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ernst, Mary (Ryan) Kiser, Ann (Kevin) McGlone, daughter in law Kris (Brad) Keller, 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his son Roger, brother Gilbert Tischler and mother and father Romaine and Sam Tischler of Bethel Park, PA.



Funeral service 10 AM Monday, January 27, 2025 at Light of Christ Lutheran Church, 48 S. Second Street, Fairborn, OH with Rev. Randy Maki officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of Flowers the family ask that a donation be made to Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, Ohio.



May he rest in peace.



