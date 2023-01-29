TINDALL, Loretta



"Jackie"



77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. She was born on April 12, 1945, in Lancing, TN, to the late Ola and Marjorie Bonham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Tindall; her brother, JC Bonham and her sisters, Faye Forshaw, Lyn Lins and Shirley Welch. Loretta is survived by her sons, Don (Barb) and David (Pam); her daughter, Melissa; her grandchildren: Jenny, Sarah, Alex, Marine Warrant Officer Zachary Boyd, Delanee, Olivia and Ella; her great-grandchildren: Zachary, Skylar, Stevie, Demi, Brooklyn and Blakely; her siblings, Anita Tesch and Larry Bonham. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and beloved brother and sister in-laws. Loretta was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be announced at a later date.


