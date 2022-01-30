Hamburger icon
TIMMONS, PATTY

Obituaries
TIMMONS (Bettis), Patty Ann

Patty Ann (Bettis) Timmons, 81, of Springfield, passed away January 25, 2022, in Springfield Reginal Medical Center. She was born November 12, 1940, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Edna Bettis. Patty loved to shop and spend time with her grandchildren. Survivors include children: Tara (Ted) Melton and Una Gail Timmons (Gary Hubbard), numerous grandchildren including special grandchildren; Gerald Lunsford, Elizabeth Tackett and Joshua Lunsford, many great- grandchildren including special great grandchildren; Gerald Lunsford Jr., Aubreigh Schartz and Brenden Lunsford and good friends; Larry Branscum and Betty Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Leonard Joseph

Timmons, November 22, 2005, and her parents. At. Mrs. Timmons' request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

