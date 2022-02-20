TILLETT, John Thomas



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on January 11, 1928, the son of Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Tillett. He was employed by Ohio Casualty for 40 years and a graduate of Hamilton High School class of 1946. He is survived by a son, Steven Tillett and a daughter, Tracey Tillett. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jimmy and Jerry and a sister, Jane Overbey. He will be missed by those who knew him for his witty humor, kind personality and loving heart. Online condolences are available at



