Tillery, Joyce

TILLERY (Acra), Joyce Audrey



Age 90, of Hamilton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at the Woodland Country Manor. She was born in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky on February 15, 1934, the daughter of Wilbur (Jack) and Helen (Clore) Acra and stepmother, Agnes Acra. She was a 1951 graduate of Burlington High School and later retired from Ohio Casualty after 24 years in 1998. She married John (Terry) Tillery on May 7, 1955 in Rabbit Hash, KY. She was a very active member of Immanuel Baptist Church on Eaton Road where she was most famous for her cooking and baking (most notably, chicken and dumplings, pies and cobblers) and planning special events. She helped every Tuesday with meals for the quilting circle, and often cooked meals for the Immanuel Youth Group After Glows. She was a member of the Immanuel Family Choir where she sang alto for 50 plus years. She was an active member of the Hilltoppers group at Immanuel. She was a true servant of Christ. All were blessed to have known her. She is survived by a sister, Arlene Morris of Hebron, KY; a brother Ival (Pat) Acra of Burlington, KY; her sons Jerry (Debbie) Tillery of Hamilton; Alan (Jodi) Tillery of Hamilton; Ken (Donna) Tillery of Trenton, and a daughter Amy (Larry) Brown of Trenton; five grandchildren, Anna (Nik) Hudgins, Stacey (Scott) Cain, Patrick (Sarah) Brown, Leah (Micheal) Campbell, Brad (Cristie) Tillery; 12 great-grandchildren, Domanik, Abram, Liam, Lynnlee, Audrey, Stella, Levi, Leon, Luke, Terra Joy, Derek, and Lyle; along with nieces, nephews, their families and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, parents, grandparents, and brother Galen Acra. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 11:00am at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Ty Choate officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Baptist Church Deacon Fund 1770 Eaton Rd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



