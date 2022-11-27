TILFORD, RONALD

TILFORD, Sr., Ronald J.



Ronald J. Tilford Sr., age 84 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Fort Hamilton Hospital surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Ronald was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 30, 1938, to James Tilford and Mildred (Dury) Tilford. On September 5, 1964, in Cincinnati, he married Susan Rebel. Ronald was a self-employed contractor and owner of Upkeep Services. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, and he was a volunteer fireman at Mack (Green Township), and a member of Mack Inc. He took great pride in his home and his automobiles. Ronald's greatest joys in life were his children and his grandchildren.



Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Susan Tilford; his children, Ronald J. Tilford Jr., Mary Beth (Jim) Hudek, Barbara (Dennis) Phillips, Mark (Cara) Tilford; his grandchildren, Katie, Abby, Amy, Allyson, Ben, Betsy, Emma, Joseph, and Caroline. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Tilford and Mildred Tilford; and his brother James D. Tilford.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Tom Bolte of St. Mary's Catholic Church celebrant. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald house or the charity of the donor's choice. www.browndawsonflick.com

