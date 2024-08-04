Tiffany, Frederick

Tiffany, PhD, Frederick Glenn



Frederick Glenn Tiffany, PhD was born on November 19, 1955 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He lived in Kalamazoo until the family moved to Por-tage, Michigan in 1966. Fred attended Portage Northern High School where he was active in debate, choir, drama and student government. He was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated in 1973 with honors, before attending Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. He was a member of Delta Phi Fraternity and graduated in 1977 with a degree in Po-litical Science and Economics. He received his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He loved living in the city of Philadelphia and worked there for several years before accepting a position in the Economics Department of Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH. Fred loved teaching and working with the students. Fred was active in the Lutheran Church from an early age and continued for most of his life. He met the love of his life and wife of 24 years while teaching at Wittenberg.



Fred also loved new experiences, especially trying new foods and taking car trips both with his family growing up and by himself throughout his life. He was loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed.



Fred is survived by his wife, Anne Kenney, his brother, David (Linda) Tiffany, sister Re-becca (David) Rubenstein, and his eight nephews and nieces. He is preceded by his father, Burris Tiffany and mother, Mildred (Wesner) Tiffany. Many thanks to the wonderful, car-ing staff at Northwood, and thanks also to the kind team at Cherish Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Visitation will be held from 3-6:30 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial service will follow at 6:30 pm with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



