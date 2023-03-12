Tibbs, Rita

Tibbs (Highley), Rita Kay



Rita Kay Highley Tibbs, age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1951, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Vernon and Ruby (Trimble) Highley.



Rita grew up in the Breiel Blvd Church of God and was a 1969 graduate of Middletown High School. She was raised on horseback and loved her horses. Rita worked for Armco Park, the Kohl's Distribution Center, and the practice of Richard Hasemeier, DC. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Wildwood Golf Club. She also excelled at Racquetball, pool, cards, and puzzling.



In addition to her mother, Ruby Highley, who passed away February 8, 2023, Rita was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Highley; her husband, Tom Tibbs, and her sister, Verna Highley-Fordyce. Rita is survived by her brother, Vernon Ray Highley; two nephews, Benjamin (Tiffany) Highley and Peter (Kathryn) Highley; nine great nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law, Butch Fordyce, and other cousins and close friends who loved her dearly.



A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044 followed by a Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Adam Profitt. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

