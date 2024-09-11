Thuermer, Elinore Elaine



Elinore Thuermer, 96, passed peacefully in her home in Williamsburg, VA, on Sept. 5, 2024. Ellie was the daughter of the late Fred Seelig and Bernice von Derau, and wife of the late Russell Thuermer.



A native of Dayton, she graduated from Fairview High School (1946) and attended Indiana U. and Stephens College. She married in 1949.



Ellie held officer positions in many civic and garden clubs, including the Oakwood Garden Club, Dayton Council of Garden Clubs, and Miami Valley Orchid Society. She volunteered at the Little Exchange and Kettering Hospital for 17+ years. She had a TV show on flowers. She was known as the "Orchid Lady."



In 1992, she and Russ moved to Edenton, NC. After Russ passed, she moved to Devon, PA in 1998 and Williamsburg, VA in 2004. There she volunteered at Colonial Williamsburg and won awards for her art.



She loved her dogs, flowers, the arts, and sailing. She traveled extensively. She and Russ loved European train travel. ("He couldn't keep me out of Switzerland.") All who met Ellie knew her as kind and positive.



Ellie is survived by her son, Jon Thuermer (Kathy Benning), and daughter, Karen Thuermer (Michael Hawley).



A memorial service/final interment will be held at David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Kettering on Sept. 17 at 1 pm. A reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.



