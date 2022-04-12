THRASHER, Susan



Susan Thrasher, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away last week at her home in Oxford, Ohio.



Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Susan was a champion swimmer and a pioneer of women's athletics at the University of Michigan. In 1961, she was named an AAU All-American in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly and the long-distance and water polo teams. She was among the members of the first University of Michigan women's swim team and was inducted into the



University of Michigan athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.



When not in the pool, Susan earned a BS in Dental Hygiene from Columbia University (1971), a Masters of Public Health from the University of Michigan (1976) and an MS in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois (1990). She was a cherished children's librarian at the Lane Public



Library in Oxford, Ohio, from 2001 to 2009. She had a specific talent and love for helping kids discover the joy of books and their own passion for reading and storytelling.



From Ann Arbor to Champaign-Urbana to Oxford, Susan loved college towns and took advantage of every experience available. During her time in Oxford, Susan was an active member of the Oxford Senior Center and the Hopedale Unitarian Universalist Community. She also continued to swim nearly



every day at the Miami University rec center pool.



Beyond her accomplishments in and out of the pool, Susan was most proud of her four grandchildren and her two sons – Peter of Salt Lake City, Utah and Brynn of Charlotte, North Carolina. There was nothing she loved more than seeing her two boys.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Betty Thrasher of Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Susan had a wonderful sense of humor, loved good food, good music and a good chat. She found joy every day and her laugh and her stories will be remembered by all. She will be deeply missed by her sons Peter (Marnie) Saunders and Brynn (Kelly) Saunders; grandchildren Zoë Saunders, Zade Saunders, Grace Saunders and Sam Saunders; brother Steve Thrasher and wife Jena; nephews Gus (Selena) Thrasher and Tyler



(Wendy) Thrasher; her "Sassy Seven" and many dear friends.



Donations may be made in Susan's name to the Oxford Senior Center at www.oxfordsenior.org or to Hospice of Cincinnati at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/memorials.

