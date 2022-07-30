THRASHER, John Thomas



John Thomas Thrasher, age 87, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on December 28, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, to Jesse and Anna Frances Thrasher.



A 1951 graduate of Salem High School, Champaign County, Ohio, John joined the Army and was sent to Germany serving in the 2nd Brigade, 8th Infantry Division. He was discharged in 1962 and returned to Urbana, Ohio, and worked in many occupations including commercial construction, truck repair and draft engineering. In 1973, John received a Bachelors Degree from Wright State University. He received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Case Western University in 1975. John then worked for Clark County Social Services. In 1984, John moved to Detroit and took up his first trade as a draftsman for the big three auto industries. He retired in the late 1990's.



John was an accomplished photographer and used his unique skills to chronicle the economic and political struggles of the working class, African Americans and women's movement. He would ride his mountain bike into natural settings and take photos of wildlife flora and fauna.



John is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Anna Frances Thrasher, sisters Mary Elizabeth Newsome of Columbus, Ohio, Frances Thrasher of Urbana, Ohio, and Ophelia Thrasher of Urbana, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Thrasher, Jr. of Seattle, Washington, William Thrasher, of Oxnard, California, and Robert Thrasher of Columbus, Ohio.



John leaves cherished memories with his living siblings: George Thrasher of Urbana, Ohio, Betty Thrasher of Charlotte, North Carolina, Albert Thrasher of Gary, Indiana, Alberta Thrasher of Columbus, Ohio, Rose Thrasher of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and James Thrasher of Elk Grove, California. He leaves lasting memories for a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



John's remains have been interred at Oak Dale Cometary, Urbana, Ohio. A graveside Memorial Service will be held for John on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at Oak Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and cards, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Association in the name of John Thomas Thrasher.

