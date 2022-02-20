THORNTON,



Sharon Darlene



Age 68, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. Ms. Sharon Darlene Thornton was born to Rev. George and Mary Scott on June 28, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a devoted schoolteacher and retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. Sharon graduated from Central State University where she received her BA in



Education, she received her master's degree at Wright State University. Sharon was a member of the Eta Phi Beta Sorority. She was preceded in death by; her parents; brother, Charles (Renee) Scott. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, a son Demonte (Yolanda) Thornton; a daughter, Nicole



(Sherman) James, sister, Deborah Fulgham of Columbus;



devoted granddaughter, Lakeia Draper; grandsons, Alton L. Thornton and Noah Thornton; (3) great-grandchildren, Zyion Draper, Myilah Rogan, Aubrey Rogan; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, and her St. Paul A.M.E. family. Homegoing service 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Dr., Dayton, OH 45417, with Pastor Lawrence Spann officiating. Final



Disposition: Cremation. Family will receive friends 10 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts".

