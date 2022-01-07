THORNTON, Roger W.



Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Soin Medical Center surrounded by his loving family as he went to be with the Lord, Roger was a roofing superintendent for Enterprise Roofing, retiring after 37 years of service and was a member of the Roofers Union Local 75. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tressie Thornton; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Marv Woodward. There were many things Roger loved in life, but he loved nothing more than his family. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Shauna L.; daughter, Emaleigh K. Willoughby of Fairborn; son, Andy L. Thornton of Vandalia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and David, Lisa and Don, Sandra and Merit; brothers and sister-in-law, Ron and Marci, Scott, and Greg; grandchildren, Makenna Willoughby and Paxton Willoughby; and many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held on Saturday. The



family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-3 PM at their residence. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller



Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

