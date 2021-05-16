springfield-news-sun logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689727-01_0_0000689727-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689727-01_0_0000689727-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">THORNTON, Harvey L.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 66, son of Marjorie Thornton Ivy and Harvey G. Thornton, passed May 11, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Monday, May 17, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Due to COVID-19 protocol, family will receive friends 10:30-11:30 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.</font><br/>

