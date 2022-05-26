Thornton, Carol

THORNTON (nee Gilpin), Carol Dean



Age 78, passed peacefully Thursday morning, May 5, 2022. Born 2nd of 3 children to Hollis and Floyce Gilpin, Russell Springs, KY, May 1943. In May 1960, she married her high school sweetheart Larry



Thornton, who preceded her in death in October 2020. Survived by daughter Debora (Dave) Apke, son David, grandchildren Stephen Copley, Baylee Apke (Noah Pettyjohn), Mary Soukup (Nic Cutter), Carolyn Soukup, Caitlyn Soukup, Great-grandson Colton Copley and sister Reba West. Preceded in death, 2015, daughter Donna Thornton Soukup. Carol was a 44-year resident of West Chester, Ohio. She enjoyed her grandkids, crochet, Friday night bingo and weekend yard sale treasure hunting. She was also a Band Mom for the Lakota Marching Thunderbirds in the late 1980's alongside best friend Margaret.



Carol, grandma, Mom will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the Nurses and Aides of Chesterwood Village Advanced Care for the care and compassion Mom received during the few months she resided there, especially her last weeks. Thanks



also to Hospice of Southwestern Ohio for their support during her final week. Spring Grove Cremation Society will handle her cremation. A Celebration of life is being planned for a



later date to honor both Carol and Larry together.

