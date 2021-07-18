THORNSBURY, Newt

THORNSBURY, Sr., Newt



Newt Thornsbury, Sr., 83 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away in his home on July 5, 2021. He was born December 2, 1937, in Prestonsburg, KY. Newt went to be with his wife of 55 years, Donna Jean Thornsbury and son Newt Thornsbury, Jr.



Survivors include Magaline



(sister), John Thornsbury



(son), Donna Payne (daughter), Bob Thornsbury (son) and daughter-in-law Sherry Thornsbury. He also leaves behind



7 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

