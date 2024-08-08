Thornell, Richard

Thornell (Brian), Richard R.



Richard Robertson "Rick" Thornell, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Kettering Health Miamisburg. He was born on January 10, 1932 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Charles W. and Helen I. (Robertson) Thornell. His loving family included his wife of 34 years, Patricia Kay Thornell; children, Pamela (Dan) Mauricio, Robin (Bill) Bullock, Rick (Carolyn) Thornell, Brian (Jenney) Thornell, and Robert Thornell (deceased); grandchildren, Jeremy (deceased), Josh, Sam, Max (deceased), Katie, Natalie, Erika, Jessica, Madison, and Brittany; great grandchildren, Daniella, Marlena, Max, Ryker, and Nora; brothers, Guy (deceased) and Larry (deceased); sister, Nancy McCarty (deceased). Rick joined the Navy January 10, 1950 on his 18th birthday. He served in the Korean War stationed on several ships including the USS Nereus AS-17. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Rick retired from DESC on November 30, 1990 after 34 years of service. Some of his favorite activities were golfing, bowling, Dayton Dragons games, fishing and working in the yard. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with family. Rick was a dedicated husband, caregiver, dad, Papa, and Grandpa. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 PM on Monday, August 12, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will follow from 5:30-7:30 at Rick's home. Private entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



